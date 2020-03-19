For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Sees 9% Gain as Turmoil Hits the Forex Markets

Hawaii Hints It May Relax Onerous Rule to Lure Crypto Firms

Controversial Group Behind Coronavirus Tracking App Has Crypto Ties

Regulated Exchange Launches in US With Crypto-Backed Visa Card Offering

