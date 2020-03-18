For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Faces Another Down Day as Equities Reject Stimulus Efforts

Wave Financial to Tokenize $20M Worth of Bourbon for New Whiskey Fund

Steem Community Plans Hostile Hard Fork to Flee Justin Sun's Steemit

Canadians Get US Jail Time for Stealing 23 Bitcoin in Twitter Scam

Help With COVID 19 - a clearing house for projects and volunteers that want to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

Bitcoin News RoundupCOVID-19
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.