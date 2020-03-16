For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Sinks Below $5K Despite Fed Reserve's Slashing of Interest Rates

Price Drop Casts Pall Over Bitcoin Miners' Equipment Upgrades

Thursday's Market Madness Strained Ethereum's Killer App: DeFi

US Woman Gets 13 Years in Jail After Funding ISIS With Cryptocurrency

The Killers on Twitter: "But this is.… "

Markets DailypodcastCoinDesk Markets Daily
CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies.