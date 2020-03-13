For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dips to 12-Month Low in Overnight Trading

DeFi Leader MakerDAO Weighs Emergency Shutdown Following ETH Price Drop

Cash Is the New Safe Haven as Crypto, Gold Continue to Tank

US Charges Dutch National With Running Crypto-Funded Child Porn Site

Where to Get a Coronavirus Test: Roche Speeds Delivery 10-Fold

