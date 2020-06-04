Bloomberg thinks BTC could hit $20K. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.

Today’s stories:

Bloomberg analysts are the latest to jump on the bandwagon of experts expecting bitcoin to revisit its record high in 2020.

After two years of laying the groundwork, crypto-friendly Arival Bank is launching in beta Thursday. (Yes, even a bank can “launch in beta” these days.)

London-listed Argo reported a dip in May revenue, possibly as a result of the bitcoin halving event.

Ethereum is losing its privacy, warns a new paper, as “careless” users make linking their addresses to real-world identities easy.