Bloomberg analysts are the latest to jump on the bandwagon of experts expecting bitcoin to revisit its record high in 2020.
After two years of laying the groundwork, crypto-friendly Arival Bank is launching in beta Thursday. (Yes, even a bank can “launch in beta” these days.)
London-listed Argo reported a dip in May revenue, possibly as a result of the bitcoin halving event.
Ethereum is losing its privacy, warns a new paper, as “careless” users make linking their addresses to real-world identities easy.
