Bitcoin News Roundup for June 2, 2020

Not so good news for fans of $10K BTC. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Bitcoin’s Price Drops by 8% in Less Than 5 Minutes

Bitcoin’s price fell more than $800 in under five minutes on Tuesday, pushing the broader cryptocurrency market into the red.

Crypto Criminals Have Already Stolen $1.4B in 2020, Says CipherTrace

The figure puts 2020 on track to become the second-costliest year in the history of crypto.

Blockchain Firms Flocked to Hong Kong in 2019: Report

Blockchain firms led the charge of fintech companies that relocated to Hong Kong in 2019.

Media Startup Civil Shuts Down, Team Absorbed Into Decentralized ID Efforts at ConsenSys

Blockchain media startup Civil is shutting down after three years, with its team pivoting to building decentralized identity tools at parent firm ConsenSys.

US Offers $5M Bounty for Arrest of Venezuela’s Crypto Chief

The head of Venezuela’s state-backed petro cryptocurrency has been added to the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Most Wanted list. 

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

Podcastsmarkets daily podcast
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.