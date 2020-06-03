Bitcoin News Roundup for June 2, 2020

Not so good news for fans of $10K BTC. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.

Bitcoin’s price fell more than $800 in under five minutes on Tuesday, pushing the broader cryptocurrency market into the red.

The figure puts 2020 on track to become the second-costliest year in the history of crypto.

Blockchain firms led the charge of fintech companies that relocated to Hong Kong in 2019.

Blockchain media startup Civil is shutting down after three years, with its team pivoting to building decentralized identity tools at parent firm ConsenSys.

The head of Venezuela’s state-backed petro cryptocurrency has been added to the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Most Wanted list.