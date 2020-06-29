After a rough weekend, the price of BTC is back above $9,000 and Markets Daily from CoinDesk is here with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Closes in the Green Sunday to End Longest Daily Losing Run in 6 Months

Bitcoin chalked out minor price gains on Sunday, ending its longest run of daily losses for half a year and avoiding a break below the ongoing restricted trading range. 

Many Bitcoin Developers Are Choosing to Use Pseudonyms – For Good Reason

Whether out of concern for personal security or a desire to preserve privacy, many Bitcoin developers are known to the world only by their pseudonyms.

World’s Biggest Mining Firm Makes First Ore Trade on a Blockchain

BHP has completed its first trial trade transaction of iron ore with China’s Baosteel using blockchain technology.

Crypto Long & Short: What Trends in Volatility Could Mean for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s investment narrative is evolving as the role of volatility is changing in both crypto and traditional markets.

