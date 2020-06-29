After a rough weekend, the price of BTC is back above $9,000 and Markets Daily from CoinDesk is here with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin chalked out minor price gains on Sunday, ending its longest run of daily losses for half a year and avoiding a break below the ongoing restricted trading range.

Whether out of concern for personal security or a desire to preserve privacy, many Bitcoin developers are known to the world only by their pseudonyms.

BHP has completed its first trial trade transaction of iron ore with China’s Baosteel using blockchain technology.

Bitcoin’s investment narrative is evolving as the role of volatility is changing in both crypto and traditional markets.