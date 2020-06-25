Bitcoin options have a big day coming up, New York City-bornrapper Ja Rule teams with Ethereum-based Roll and more in this edition of Markets Daily, from CoinDesk.
Today's stories:
The cryptocurrency’s options market is on its way to a record $1 billion monthly expiry this Friday.
Braintrust launched out of stealth mode Wednesday, backed by a $6 million seed round featuring True Ventures, Homebrew Ventures, Uprising Ventures, Galaxy Digital, IDEO CoLab, Kindred Ventures and Vy Capital.
Monaco’s Office of Digital Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Luxembourg-based blockchain startup Tokeny.
Ja Rule has inked a deal with Roll, an Ethereum-based protocol that allows content creators to control their own platforms using personal crypto tokens.
