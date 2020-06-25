Bitcoin options have a big day coming up, New York City-bornrapper Ja Rule teams with Ethereum-based Roll and more in this edition of Markets Daily, from CoinDesk.

Bitcoin Options Market Faces Record $1 Billion Expiry on Friday 

The cryptocurrency’s options market is on its way to a record $1 billion monthly expiry this Friday. 

This Startup Is Forking Compound to Make Hiring More Efficient

Braintrust launched out of stealth mode Wednesday, backed by a $6 million seed round featuring True Ventures, Homebrew Ventures, Uprising Ventures, Galaxy Digital, IDEO CoLab, Kindred Ventures and Vy Capital.

Ultra-Rich Monaco Wants to Fund Social Impact Projects With Security Tokens

Monaco’s Office of Digital Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Luxembourg-based blockchain startup Tokeny.

‘Social Money’ Startup Inks Deal With Rapper Ja Rule, Releases Song With Lil B

Ja Rule has inked a deal with Roll, an Ethereum-based protocol that allows content creators to control their own platforms using personal crypto tokens.

