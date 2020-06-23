As the price of bitcoin trades in an increasingly compressed range, sources tell CoinDesk that PayPal is planning something big, an uncensorable internet browser launches and the Fed now says bitcoin IS money. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

The Last Time Volatility Was This Low Bitcoin Went On to Rally by $2K

Bitcoin’s price volatility has declined to levels last seen ahead of a major rally witnessed in October 2019. But will the pattern repeat this time?

PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources

Fintech giant PayPal plans to roll out direct sales of cryptocurrency to its 325 million users, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Handshake Goes Live With an Uncensorable Internet Browser

Handshake minimizes the role of centralized entities in the internet’s basic infrastructure. First, it was a new domain system. Now it’s a browser. 

New York Fed’s ‘Bitcoin Is Fiat’ Claim Sparks Controversy

Economists at the Federal Reserve suggest Libra – in its original, basket-backed stablecoin form – might not have had as severe an impact on financial stability as policymakers suggested last year.

Researchers Use Lasers to Bring the Internet Under the Sea

The Aqua-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi connection to wirelessly connect a device to a Raspberry Pi, which converts the signal into a laser to be beamed to a relay on the water’s surface.

