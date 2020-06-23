As the price of bitcoin trades in an increasingly compressed range, sources tell CoinDesk that PayPal is planning something big, an uncensorable internet browser launches and the Fed now says bitcoin IS money. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back.

Bitcoin’s price volatility has declined to levels last seen ahead of a major rally witnessed in October 2019. But will the pattern repeat this time?

Fintech giant PayPal plans to roll out direct sales of cryptocurrency to its 325 million users, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Handshake minimizes the role of centralized entities in the internet’s basic infrastructure. First, it was a new domain system. Now it’s a browser.

Economists at the Federal Reserve suggest Libra – in its original, basket-backed stablecoin form – might not have had as severe an impact on financial stability as policymakers suggested last year.

The Aqua-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi connection to wirelessly connect a device to a Raspberry Pi, which converts the signal into a laser to be beamed to a relay on the water’s surface.