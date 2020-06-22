With gold up and the price of bitcoin treading water, today we’re talking academic piracy and Cambodia’s blockchain plot to escape the dollar.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Bitcoin Sees Small Gain as Gold Rallies to One-Month High

Bitcoin is reporting moderate gains on Monday as gold, a safe haven asset, rallies amid renewed coronavirus concerns. 

Blackballed by PayPal, Scientific-Paper Pirate Takes Bitcoin Donations

Bitcoin has been used by outlaws of all sorts, but this time the outlaw is a young scientist from Kazakhstan breaking through the paywalls of academic journals. 

Crypto Long & Short: What Changed My Mind About Bitcoin Narratives

Is bitcoin having a good year or not? As an industry, we need to work on honing our understanding of the many narratives, and how they can influence value.

Cambodia Plots Dollar-Free Future With Blockchain-Based Payments: White Paper

Cambodia’s central bankers are riding their hopes of de-dollarization on a national payments blockchain: Project Bakong. 

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

DonationsBitcoinCBDCCambodiaPodcastsMarkets DailyAcademic Piracy
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.