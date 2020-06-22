With gold up and the price of bitcoin treading water, today we’re talking academic piracy and Cambodia’s blockchain plot to escape the dollar.

Bitcoin is reporting moderate gains on Monday as gold, a safe haven asset, rallies amid renewed coronavirus concerns.

Bitcoin has been used by outlaws of all sorts, but this time the outlaw is a young scientist from Kazakhstan breaking through the paywalls of academic journals.

Is bitcoin having a good year or not? As an industry, we need to work on honing our understanding of the many narratives, and how they can influence value.

Cambodia’s central bankers are riding their hopes of de-dollarization on a national payments blockchain: Project Bakong.