With the price of bitcoin briefly breaking above $10,000, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
A big short squeeze has taken bitcoin passed a major psychological hurdle – some think its the start of a breakout.
Bitcoin has risen above $10,000 for the first time in almost a month as protests in U.S. cities continue to intensify.
Hong Kong-listed SMIC plans to raise $2.8 billion via an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in hopes of advancing its chip making practices. The company is working with Canaan Creative to build a new crypto miner.
CoinKite, maker of the Coldcard hardware wallet, has introduced two accessories that underscore the near-paranoia required to safely hold bitcoin.
