With the price of bitcoin briefly breaking above $10,000, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back!

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace

A big short squeeze has taken bitcoin passed a major psychological hurdle – some think its the start of a breakout.

Bitcoin has risen above $10,000 for the first time in almost a month as protests in U.S. cities continue to intensify.

Hong Kong-listed SMIC plans to raise $2.8 billion via an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in hopes of advancing its chip making practices. The company is working with Canaan Creative to build a new crypto miner.

CoinKite, maker of the Coldcard hardware wallet, has introduced two accessories that underscore the near-paranoia required to safely hold bitcoin.