With BTC miners HODLing, Reddit dreaming big and a crypto card issuer missing billions of dollars and drawing comparisons to Enron, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another Bitcoin news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Miner outflows of bitcoin have dropped to decade lows, with analysts saying a hoarding mentality and a drop in issuance after the halving are responsible.

Reddit announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to find a scaling solution for the site’s new blockchain-based Community Points.

Wirecard admitted the accounting hole was roughly a quarter of the company’s total balance sheet.

It’s only a proof-of-concept at this point, but there’s now a model for locking BTC on the Bitcoin blockchain and minting PolkaBTC on Polkadot.