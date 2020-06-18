With an Austrian app that aims to track COVID-19 now including blockchain, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Bitcoin news roundup is back!

Today’s stories:

Bitcoin’s Mayer multiple indicates the cryptocurrency is undervalued despite having rallied by over 40% this quarter.

Former national security adviser John Bolton is said to have revealed the conversation in his book, scheduled for publication next week.

Austria’s economic affairs ministry awarded a $67,600 grant to a project called QualiSig, which uses the Ardor blockchain to verify COVID-19 testing.

Russia’s Ministry of Justice is the latest government authority to oppose a proposed crypto ban, seeing inconsistencies in the bill’s stipulations