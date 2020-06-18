With an Austrian app that aims to track COVID-19 now including blockchain, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Bitcoin news roundup is back!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today’s stories:

Bitcoin Still Undervalued After Q2 Rally, Price Metric Shows

Bitcoin’s Mayer multiple indicates the cryptocurrency is undervalued despite having rallied by over 40% this quarter.

Trump Told Treasury Secretary to ‘Go After’ Bitcoin, Bolton Book Reportedly Claims

Former national security adviser John Bolton is said to have revealed the conversation in his book, scheduled for publication next week.

Austrian Government Funds Development of Blockchain-Based COVID-19 App

Austria’s economic affairs ministry awarded a $67,600 grant to a project called QualiSig, which uses the Ardor blockchain to verify COVID-19 testing.

Russia’s Ministry of Justice Latest to Criticize Proposed Crypto Ban

Russia’s Ministry of Justice is the latest government authority to oppose a proposed crypto ban, seeing inconsistencies in the bill’s stipulations

Read more about...

RussiaDonald TrumpPodcastsMarkets DailyCOVID-19Contact TracingJohn BoltonCrypto Ban
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.