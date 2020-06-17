With Ethereum logging its busiest week on record and the number of bitcoin whales headed up, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Bitcoin news roundup is back!

Number of Bitcoin ‘Whales’ Has Risen by 2% Since Halving

Ethereum Logged Its Busiest Week on Record

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Posts Biggest Jump In 29 Months

Thailand’s Finance Ministry Announces Blockchain Enabled Sale of Cheap Bonds

