Stocks keep crypto down while Africa gets Lightning Nodes. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.

Today’s stories:

A fresh stimulus “bazooka” from the Fed Reserve and the U.S. government lifted prices for both stocks and bitcoin.

A Nigerian entrepreneur has released a $500 kit for building solar-powered Lightning nodes in hopes of expanding bitcoin adoption across Africa.

Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, fell below $2 Monday, their lowest after going public last year.

Mining pool Ethermine said it would never freeze transaction fees again.