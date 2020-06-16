Stocks keep crypto down while Africa gets Lightning Nodes. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today’s stories:
A fresh stimulus “bazooka” from the Fed Reserve and the U.S. government lifted prices for both stocks and bitcoin.
A Nigerian entrepreneur has released a $500 kit for building solar-powered Lightning nodes in hopes of expanding bitcoin adoption across Africa.
Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, fell below $2 Monday, their lowest after going public last year.
Mining pool Ethermine said it would never freeze transaction fees again.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.