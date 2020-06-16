Stocks keep crypto down while Africa gets Lightning Nodes. It’s CoinDesk’s Markets Daily Podcast.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today’s stories:

Bitcoin Rises to $9.6K as Stocks Cheer Additional US Stimulus Plans

A fresh stimulus “bazooka” from the Fed Reserve and the U.S. government lifted prices for both stocks and bitcoin.

One Man’s Mission to Deploy Solar-Powered Bitcoin Nodes Across Africa

A Nigerian entrepreneur has released a $500 kit for building solar-powered Lightning nodes in hopes of expanding bitcoin adoption across Africa.

Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaan’s Stock Hits Record Low 1 Month After Halving

Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, fell below $2 Monday, their lowest after going public last year.

Mining Pools Distribute $2.4M Transaction Fee After Flood of Phoney Refund Claims [Updated]

Mining pool Ethermine said it would never freeze transaction fees again. 

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

Podcastsmarkets daily podcast
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.