With bitcoin and ether both down on the day, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today’s stories:

Bitcoin Price Drop May Be a Bear Trap, Options Market Suggests

JPMorgan Analysts: Bitcoin Is Likely to Survive (as a Speculative Asset)

Cryptocurrency Markets May Be Decentralized, but They’re Still Accountable

How an Art Collective Is Using Blockchain to Protest Police Brutality

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.