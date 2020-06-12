With the price of BTC dropping more than 6% overnight, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Why Bitcoin Suddenly Dropped 6% on Thursday

The week-long calm in the bitcoin market ended with a sudden $800 price drop on Thursday. Here are three likely reasons why.

Quadriga Was a Ponzi Scheme, Ontario Securities Regulator Says

The Ontario Securities Commission has published a scathing report calling now-defunct Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX a “Ponzi,” and denouncing the practices of founder and CEO Gerald Cotten.

Unstoppable Domains Taps IPFS for Censorship-Resistant Blogging Platform

Decentralized blogging is coming to a .crypto URL near you thanks to a partnership between Unstoppable Domains and Protocol Labs.

