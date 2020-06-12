With the price of BTC dropping more than 6% overnight, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.
Today's stories:
The week-long calm in the bitcoin market ended with a sudden $800 price drop on Thursday. Here are three likely reasons why.
The Ontario Securities Commission has published a scathing report calling now-defunct Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX a “Ponzi,” and denouncing the practices of founder and CEO Gerald Cotten.
Decentralized blogging is coming to a .crypto URL near you thanks to a partnership between Unstoppable Domains and Protocol Labs.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.