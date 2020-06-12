With the price of BTC dropping more than 6% overnight, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today's stories:

The week-long calm in the bitcoin market ended with a sudden $800 price drop on Thursday. Here are three likely reasons why.

The Ontario Securities Commission has published a scathing report calling now-defunct Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX a “Ponzi,” and denouncing the practices of founder and CEO Gerald Cotten.

Decentralized blogging is coming to a .crypto URL near you thanks to a partnership between Unstoppable Domains and Protocol Labs.