With BTC and global equity markets down more than 1% on the day, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

Today's bitcoin news:

With the U.S. Federal Reserve dashing hopes of a V-shaped recovery, it’s uncertain whether bitcoin will become a store of value or begin to track stocks.

Microsoft’s Bitcoin-based decentralized identity tool, ION, just went live with a beta version on mainnet.

The ministry argued the draft ban would be harmful for Russia’s economy and citizens, and called for a softer stance.

More than 2,000 vending machines in Australia and New Zealand will let customers purchase Coke products using bitcoin.