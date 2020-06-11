With BTC and global equity markets down more than 1% on the day, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's bitcoin news:

Bitcoin Stuck Below $10K as Stocks Drop

With the U.S. Federal Reserve dashing hopes of a V-shaped recovery, it’s uncertain whether bitcoin will become a store of value or begin to track stocks. 

Microsoft Releases Bitcoin-Based ID Tool as COVID-19 ‘Passports’ Draw Criticism

Microsoft’s Bitcoin-based decentralized identity tool, ION, just went live with a beta version on mainnet.

Russia’s Economy Ministry Calls for ‘Controllable Market’ Rather Than Crypto Ban

The ministry argued the draft ban would be harmful for Russia’s economy and citizens, and called for a softer stance. 

Coca-Cola Distributor Offers Bitcoin Payment Options for Aussie Vending Machines

More than 2,000 vending machines in Australia and New Zealand will let customers purchase Coke products using bitcoin.

Read more about...

