As Chinese students prepare for bitcoin questions on their university entrance exams, some analysts say BTC is near the start of a multi-month bull run.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin could be on the verge of breaking into a multi-month bull run, according to a lesser-known data metric.
More than 85 U.S. institutions bought crypto futures last year, more than double the number touching the space in 2018, according to a new survey by Fidelity.
A London-based investment firm is listing a centrally cleared bitcoin exchange-traded product on Deutsche Borse’s Xetra in Germany.
