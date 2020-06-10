As Chinese students prepare for bitcoin questions on their university entrance exams, some analysts say BTC is near the start of a multi-month bull run.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin could be on the verge of breaking into a multi-month bull run, according to a lesser-known data metric.

Asia Crypto Today: Sichuan Bitcoin mining question included in Chinese University Entrance Exams

More than 85 U.S. institutions bought crypto futures last year, more than double the number touching the space in 2018, according to a new survey by Fidelity.

A London-based investment firm is listing a centrally cleared bitcoin exchange-traded product on Deutsche Borse’s Xetra in Germany.