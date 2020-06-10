As Chinese students prepare for bitcoin questions on their university entrance exams, some analysts say BTC is near the start of a multi-month bull run.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace

Today's stories:

Another Data Point Suggests Bitcoin Close to Prolonged Bull Market

Bitcoin could be on the verge of breaking into a multi-month bull run, according to a lesser-known data metric.

Decrypt: The Bitcoin millionaires club is growing again

Decrypt: A practice exam in China just asked students about Bitcoin mining

Asia Crypto Today: Sichuan Bitcoin mining question included in Chinese University Entrance Exams

Number of Institutions Buying Crypto Futures Doubled in 2020: Fidelity Report

More than 85 U.S. institutions bought crypto futures last year, more than double the number touching the space in 2018, according to a new survey by Fidelity.

Deutsche Borse Exchange to List New Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product

A London-based investment firm is listing a centrally cleared bitcoin exchange-traded product on Deutsche Borse’s Xetra in Germany.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

ChinaBitcoin News RoundupDeutsche BörseFidelity InvestmentsPodcastsMarkets Dailybull marketbitcoin millionaires
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.