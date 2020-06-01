With bitcoin and ether both headed up, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup.
Bitcoin has put in a positive June performance in six out of the last eight years. But Ethereum is drawing new investors with the start of staking due this year.
A widespread bug has compromised a special type of bitcoin transaction that is supposed to discourage miners from cheating, new research shows.
The JPMorgan subsidiary has agreed to repay most of $2.5 million it took in credit card fees for cryptocurrency purchases.
Russia’s crypto community is pushing back against a set of bills that could impose onerous restrictions on startups and individuals in the country.
