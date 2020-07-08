Very crypto, much wow. With dogecoin back in the news, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's News:
Bitcoin is looking to leap key resistance alongside a strong rally in gold, but its role as an inflation hedge is still weak.
The Shiba Inu meme-based cryptocurrency’s price climbed 35% as TikTok users encourage each other to invest.
Nearly $60 million worth of bitcoins moved to Ethereum during June, 75% of which came through Wrapped Bitcoin.
Unstoppable Domains is working to give users full control over their chat data with a new decentralized protocol.
Didi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, is forming a task force to design and implement trial of China’s central bank digital currency on its on-demand transportation platform.
