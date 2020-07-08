Very crypto, much wow. With dogecoin back in the news, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today's News:

Bitcoin is looking to leap key resistance alongside a strong rally in gold, but its role as an inflation hedge is still weak.

The Shiba Inu meme-based cryptocurrency’s price climbed 35% as TikTok users encourage each other to invest.

Nearly $60 million worth of bitcoins moved to Ethereum during June, 75% of which came through Wrapped Bitcoin.

Unstoppable Domains is working to give users full control over their chat data with a new decentralized protocol.

Didi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, is forming a task force to design and implement trial of China’s central bank digital currency on its on-demand transportation platform.