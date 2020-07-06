With bitcoin volatility sinking, lightning payments to your bank account and real world accountability on the blockchain, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your BTC news roundup!

Today's News:

Bitcoin’s positive correlation with stocks continues Monday, with the cryptocurrency drawing bids alongside gains in global equities.

Lightning Network startup Zap, Inc. is partnering with Visa to offer the most user-friendly bitcoin services since Cash App.

The grant will also allow Oxfam to scale the project across the Pacific region and explore its potential in sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean.

Fantom is launching a pilot to help combat Afghanistan’s counterfeit drugs problem using its blockchain to trace products along the supply chain.