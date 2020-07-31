With the dollar dropping to its lowest level since May 2018 and a reshuffle in Japan’s central bank, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin appears on track to register its best July price performance for eight years and confirm a major bullish breakout in the process.

The dollar index dropped to its lowest level since May 2018.

The central bank’s most senior economist now runs the department responsible for the digital currency task force and working group with other central banks.

CoinDesk has learned the Bank of England’s new settlement system is being built so it can be compatible with a digital currency.