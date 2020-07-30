With the price of bitcoin hovering near recent highs and some wondering whether we’re poised for a pullback, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest news roundup.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin’s rally looks overstretched, according to a technical indicator, but short-term price consolidation looks more likely than a drop, say analysts.

Originally postponed due to the pandemic, EQUOS.io is still set to be the first crypto exchange on the Nasdaq.

Chinese police have arrested 27 leaders and 82 others suspected of operating the Ponzi scheme.

Known as Project Harbour, the initiative will use distributed ledger technology as a register for a bond marketplace.