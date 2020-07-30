With the price of bitcoin hovering near recent highs and some wondering whether we’re poised for a pullback, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest news roundup.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin Looks Overbought but Analysts Play Down Drop Fears

Bitcoin’s rally looks overstretched, according to a technical indicator, but short-term price consolidation looks more likely than a drop, say analysts.

A Crypto Derivatives Exchange Is Getting a Nasdaq Listing in Q3

Originally postponed due to the pandemic, EQUOS.io is still set to be the first crypto exchange on the Nasdaq.

Police Arrest 27 Alleged Masterminds Behind $5.7B Plus Token Crypto Scam

Chinese police have arrested 27 leaders and 82 others suspected of operating the Ponzi scheme.

Malaysia’s Stock Exchange Eyes Blockchain for Bond Market Digitization

Known as Project Harbour, the initiative will use distributed ledger technology as a register for a bond marketplace.

