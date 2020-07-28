With bitcoin pulling back a little after Monday’s frenzied rush above $11,000, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Bitcoin News:

The market for bitcoin futures snapped back to life on Monday as the cryptocurrency’s price surged to an 11-month high.

Ethereum miners may have benefited the most from ether’s recent price rise and soaring transaction fees.

A new 22-page report from CoinDesk Research explains the technology behind Ethereum’s upcoming overhaul and the potential market impact of Eth 2.0.