With bitcoin pulling back a little after Monday’s frenzied rush above $11,000, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin Futures Volume Surges 186% as Price Hits $11K

The market for bitcoin futures snapped back to life on Monday as the cryptocurrency’s price surged to an 11-month high.

Ethereum Miners’ Income Soars by 60% in a Month – Outruns Ether’s Price Jump

Ethereum miners may have benefited the most from ether’s recent price rise and soaring transaction fees.

Ethereum 2.0: How It Works and Why It Matters

A new 22-page report from CoinDesk Research explains the technology behind Ethereum’s upcoming overhaul and the potential market impact of Eth 2.0.

