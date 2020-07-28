With bitcoin pulling back a little after Monday’s frenzied rush above $11,000, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today's Bitcoin News:
The market for bitcoin futures snapped back to life on Monday as the cryptocurrency’s price surged to an 11-month high.
Ethereum miners may have benefited the most from ether’s recent price rise and soaring transaction fees.
A new 22-page report from CoinDesk Research explains the technology behind Ethereum’s upcoming overhaul and the potential market impact of Eth 2.0.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.