With bitcoin (BTC) finally breaking out and ether (ETH) up even more, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another crypto news roundup.

Today's Bitcoin News:

After a rise over $9,500 on Wednesday, bitcoin looks set to climb toward the psychological price hurdle of $10,000. Here are three reasons why.

U.S. regulators have cleared the way for national banks to provide cryptocurrency custody services on behalf of customers.

The digital dollar again appeared during a Senate hearing. However, it wasn’t the focus of the hearing, but rather just another tool that can be used to maintain U.S. hegemony.

Wozniak is among 18 plaintiffs suing the Google-owned video giant for allowing crypto giveaway scams using his likeness to flourish on the platform.