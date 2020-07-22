With the price of BTC taking a breather following yesterdays jump, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today's Bitcoin News:

An update on Bitcoin price action, courtesy of CoinDesk’s Omkar Godbole.

The on-chain metric suggests Bitcoin is garnering users despite the cryptocurrency’s extended period of comatose price action.

China’s blockchain infrastructure BSN will expand its global reach by integrating with six major public chains including Tezos, NEO, Cosmos’ Irisnet, Nervos, Ethereum and EOS. Developers using these blockchains will be able to run nodes and build dapps in the network.

Ethereum Classic supporters are ditching the project, top exchanges are developing “Travel Rule” solutions and, FYI, YFI might have a backdoor.

A new guideline comes amid rising numbers of legal disputes in China over the ownership of digital currencies like bitcoin.

Crypto trading profits could be liable to a 22% tax should the Korean National Assembly approve the newly tabled proposal.