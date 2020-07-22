With the price of BTC taking a breather following yesterdays jump, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Bitcoin News:

First Mover: This DeFi-Ready Token Is Teaching Crypto Traders to Cherish Inflation

An update on Bitcoin price action, courtesy of CoinDesk’s Omkar Godbole.

Bitcoin ‘Active Entities’ at Highest Since 2017 Bull Run

The on-chain metric suggests Bitcoin is garnering users despite the cryptocurrency’s extended period of comatose price action.

China’s Blockchain Infrastructure to Extend Global Reach With Six Public Chains 

China’s blockchain infrastructure BSN will expand its global reach by integrating with six major public chains including Tezos, NEO, Cosmos’ Irisnet, Nervos, Ethereum and EOS. Developers using these blockchains will be able to run nodes and build dapps in the network. 

Blockchain Bites: China’s BSN Integrations and Satoshi’s Newfound Wealth

Ethereum Classic supporters are ditching the project, top exchanges are developing “Travel Rule” solutions and, FYI, YFI might have a backdoor.

China’s Supreme Court Calls For Better Protection Over Digital Currencies CoinDesk  

A new guideline comes amid rising numbers of legal disputes in China over the ownership of digital currencies like bitcoin.

Korean Government Proposes Tough New 22% Tax on Crypto Trading 

Crypto trading profits could be liable to a 22% tax should the Korean National Assembly approve the newly tabled proposal. 

