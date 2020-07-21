With the price of BTC catching a bid in early trading, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's Bitcoin News:
- In the race to become the dominant cryptocurrency platform, Ethereum is gaining on Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin edged higher on Tuesday as stock markets cheered the EU's decision to approve a landmark coronavirus recovery fund.
- New on-chain analysis from Whale Alert suggests Satoshi Nakamoto mined an estimated 1,125,150 in bitcoin, now worth an estimated $10.9 billion.
- Eyeing a billion-dollar revenue goal by 2023, the state-run lottery is getting creative with its game offerings.
