Today's Bitcoin News:

Big-money players are extending financing to bitcoin miners for equipment upgrades, even though prices are still torpid two months after the halving.

PayPal has chosen Paxos to handle the new service’s supply of digital assets, according to two people familiar with the matter.

With the introduction of Sapio, Jeremy Rubin hopes to expand Bitcoin’s smart contract use cases and increase the “financial self-sovereignty” of its users.