With traditional markets moving up and BTC sticking to its recent tight trading range, Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's News:

Market Wrap: As Traditional Markets Rally, Bitcoin Gets Boring 

Equities show strength as bitcoin stays rangebound above $9,000.

Why Bitcoin Bulls Are Betting on Explosive Growth in India

Demand for bitcoin is up in India, thanks in part to the economic crisis. But Indian tech startups are more focused on Ethereum.

Researchers Expose Flaw in Bitcoin Wallets That Could Be Exploited for Double-Spending

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.