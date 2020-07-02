With traditional markets moving up and BTC sticking to its recent tight trading range, Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.
Today's News:
Equities show strength as bitcoin stays rangebound above $9,000.
Demand for bitcoin is up in India, thanks in part to the economic crisis. But Indian tech startups are more focused on Ethereum.
