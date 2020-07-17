With Binance expanding its miner ambitions and Thailand’s CBDC seeing early use, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Bitcoin News:

First Mover: Why Bitcoin Traders Couldn’t Give a Sat About the Twitter Hack

Bitcoin barely moved on this week’s Twitter hack. Here’s what analysts said about why the attack had so little effect on prices.

Binance Pool Poised to Grab More Bitcoin Mining Hashrate in Russia

Binance is looking to consolidate more bitcoin mining hashrate to its pool in Russia and the Central Asia region. 

Thailand Already Using Central Bank’s Digital Currency

Thailand’s digital currency is backed by the central bank’s foreign currency reserves, which have grown by $25 billion over the past 12 months.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.