With Binance expanding its miner ambitions and Thailand’s CBDC seeing early use, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin barely moved on this week’s Twitter hack. Here’s what analysts said about why the attack had so little effect on prices.

Binance is looking to consolidate more bitcoin mining hashrate to its pool in Russia and the Central Asia region.

Thailand’s digital currency is backed by the central bank’s foreign currency reserves, which have grown by $25 billion over the past 12 months.