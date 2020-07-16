With much of the social-media world reeling from Wednesday’s massive, unprecedented breach at Twitter HQ, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

CORRECTION 18:22 UTC: In the episode we reported numbers of transactions derived from incomplete data.

Corrected totals are:

MORE THAN $1000 – 17 Transactions

MORE THAN $100 – 90 Transactions

MORE THAN $1 – 156 Transactions

LESS THAN $1 – 65 Transactions

Today's Bitcoin News:

You can send bitcoin from your phone or computer to anyone else, just about anywhere in the world. And once you’ve sent it, you can’t get it back.

OpSec pros had a wide array of opinions on Wednesday’s Twitter breach, but they all agreed the fault did not lie with each hacked account’s owner.

Twitter’s thin veil of security went into full meltdown at 19:00 UTC on Wednesday. Within hours, even Barack Obama’s account was compromised.

Twitter says “a coordinated social engineering attack” against an employee caused Wednesday’s massive takeover.