As rivals and allies move forward with their own CBDC plans, Japan will seriously consider a digital yen as part of this year’s policy agenda.

Now three Tencent-backed companies are setting themselves up to become early-stage testers for China’s digital yuan initiative.

Vitalik Buterin’s quadratic funding notes raised 40 ETH for an open-source grant program. He and others are auctioning off NFTs on Cryptograph for charity.

Revolut customers in the U.S. can now buy, hold and sell BTC and ETH on the digital bank’s crypto platform, thanks to a partnership with Paxos.

Previously convicted lobbyist Jack Abramoff has pleaded guilty to knowingly promoting an alleged crypto fraud with false and misleading information.