With Tax Day fast approaching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily covers all things IRS and crypto taxes on today’s show!
Today's Bitcoin News:
Bitcoin is locked in a low-volatility squeeze similar to one seen ahead of a 40% price crash in November 2018. This time may be different.
Have questions about filing your crypto taxes? CoinDesk dives into what we know (and what we don’t) about how the IRS is approaching the asset class.
Crypto and Taxes 2020: Wednesday is this year's deadline for Americans to file their tax returns, and cryptocurrency users' obligations are as confusing as ever. This series of articles explores the complex issues facing digital asset investors.View on Flipboard
The U.K.’s central bank is discussing the possibility of launching a digital currency, perhaps in several years.
