With Tax Day fast approaching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily covers all things IRS and crypto taxes on today’s show!

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin is locked in a low-volatility squeeze similar to one seen ahead of a 40% price crash in November 2018. This time may be different.

Have questions about filing your crypto taxes? CoinDesk dives into what we know (and what we don’t) about how the IRS is approaching the asset class.

The U.K.’s central bank is discussing the possibility of launching a digital currency, perhaps in several years.