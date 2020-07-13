With BTC mining difficulty reaching a new record high, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today's Bitcoin News:
The number of bitcoin addresses holding at least 10,000 coins has dropped to a 14-month low alongside an uptick in lower-value addresses.
Two months after the network’s halving event, it’s harder than ever to mine bitcoin.
Noelle Acheson explains how the dogecoin rise exemplifies the creative destruction underway in markets, and what a potential Coinbase listing could mean for the development of crypto.
