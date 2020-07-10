With the price of BTC headed down and the Federal Reserve’s largest balance sheet decline in 11 years, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today's Bitcoin News:
The Fed’s balance sheet just dropped the most in 11 years, but despite popular opinion that is not necessarily bad news for bitcoin.
The Romanian programmer pleaded guilty to wire fraud and the offering and sale of unregistered securities.
After airdropping cryptocurrency to 60,000 users in Venezuela, AirTM survey results suggest how crypto is really used in the economically troubled nation.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.