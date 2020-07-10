With the price of BTC headed down and the Federal Reserve’s largest balance sheet decline in 11 years, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news roundup!

Today's Bitcoin News:

The Fed’s balance sheet just dropped the most in 11 years, but despite popular opinion that is not necessarily bad news for bitcoin.

The Romanian programmer pleaded guilty to wire fraud and the offering and sale of unregistered securities.

After airdropping cryptocurrency to 60,000 users in Venezuela, AirTM survey results suggest how crypto is really used in the economically troubled nation.