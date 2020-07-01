With a historically boring update to bitcoin’s mining difficulty and the digital dollar back in the news, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today's news:
Bitwise suggests bitcoin could be looking at territory well north of the previous $20,000 all-time high.
Bitcoin volatility continues to drop as the price stays within a tight range and traders wait for a breakout in either direction.
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty just posted the smallest percentage change in 10 years.
The District of Columbia Bar has approved crypto payments for lawyers’ fees.
While not every lawmaker was on board with the idea of a central bank digital currency during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, no one explicitly rejected it either.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.