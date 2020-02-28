For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's news:
Bitcoin Closes on First February Price Loss Since 2014
World's Top Crypto Miners Race to Roll Out Top-of-Line Machines Ahead of Bitcoin Halving
Major Crypto Exchanges Bitfinex and OKEx Hit by Service Denial Attacks
Coinbase Is Testing Clearview's Controversial Facial Recognition Technology
Microsoft Updates Edge Browser to Protect Against Illicit Crypto Miners
