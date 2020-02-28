For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Bitcoin Closes on First February Price Loss Since 2014

World's Top Crypto Miners Race to Roll Out Top-of-Line Machines Ahead of Bitcoin Halving

Major Crypto Exchanges Bitfinex and OKEx Hit by Service Denial Attacks

Coinbase Is Testing Clearview's Controversial Facial Recognition Technology

Microsoft Updates Edge Browser to Protect Against Illicit Crypto Miners

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

BitcoinMarkets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.