With the price of bitcoin (BTC) diving nearly 7 percent in the last 24 hours, Markets Daily is back with another time-saving bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Bitcoin Traps Buyers With Biggest Daily Price Loss in Three Months

Coinbase becomes a Visa principal member

Korean ICO Project Shuts Down, Says 'Negative Perceptions' of Crypto Made Business Impossible

Samsung Continues Support for Crypto With New Flagship Smartphone

Victoria's Secret Sells Control to Sycamore; Wexner Steps Down

