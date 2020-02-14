With bitcoin holding above $10,000, we're joined by CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen to discuss developments and implications in the case alleged against Larry Dean Harmon.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Bitcoin Closing on Daily Golden Cross That Could Bring Boost to 2020 Price Rally

Iran Concerns May Be Driving Trump Administration's Talk of New Crypto Rules

Today's show features a brief interview with CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen on her story:

US DOJ Calls Bitcoin Mixing 'a Crime' in Arrest of Software Developer

Any questions, comments or complaints? Send us an email

IranPodcastscoin mixerMarkets DailyLeigh CuenLarry Dean Harmon
