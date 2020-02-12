With bitcoin above $10,000, Markets Daily is back with our news roundup, plus a brief interview with CoinDesk Senior Markets Reporter Brad Keoun.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's News:

Hacking group secretly mining crypto on Android-based smart TVs

Bitcoin Most Overbought in 2 Years After Price Rises Back Above $10K

Bitcoin's Mining Difficulty Stagnates as Coronavirus Outbreak Delays New Equipment

Poloniex Crypto Exchange Forced to Roll Back Trades After Update Error

Cryptocurrency Proponent Andrew Yang Ends Presidential Bid

Today's show features a brief interview with CoinDesk Senior Markets Reporter Brad Keoun on his story:

Childhood Friends Battle Over Ownership of North America's Largest Bitcoin Mine

