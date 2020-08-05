With BTC pushing towards $12,000 and gold at record highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin is again acting like a macro asset, drawing bids amid record rally in gold and broad-based U.S. dollar sell-off.

Jack Dorsey’s Square has seen one of the largest quarterly increases yet for its bitcoin business.

Square Crypto and the Human Rights Foundation are continuing their support for an open-source Bitcoin developer community with new contributor grants.