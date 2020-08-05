With BTC pushing towards $12,000 and gold at record highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Price Rises 3% as Gold Trades Above $2K for First Time

Bitcoin is again acting like a macro asset, drawing bids amid record rally in gold and broad-based U.S. dollar sell-off.

Square Reports 600% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Revenue

Jack Dorsey’s Square has seen one of the largest quarterly increases yet for its bitcoin business.

Square Crypto, Human Rights Foundation Ramp Up Bitcoin Development Grants

Square Crypto and the Human Rights Foundation are continuing their support for an open-source Bitcoin developer community with new contributor grants.

