With BTC pushing towards $12,000 and gold at record highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's Stories:
Bitcoin is again acting like a macro asset, drawing bids amid record rally in gold and broad-based U.S. dollar sell-off.
Jack Dorsey’s Square has seen one of the largest quarterly increases yet for its bitcoin business.
Square Crypto and the Human Rights Foundation are continuing their support for an open-source Bitcoin developer community with new contributor grants.
