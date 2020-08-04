With investment opportunities in traditional markets drying up, bitcoin futures are drawing record interest. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows: Industry Exec

Surging open interest in crypto derivatives suggests investors are seeking alpha in other investments, such as bitcoin, said the co-founder of an index fund provider.  

Blockchain Bites: Hedge Fund Down, Banana Bets and the Twitter Hack Fallout

Another crypto hedge fund has called it quits, the teenage Twitter hacker reportedly had millions in bitcoin and Huobi sees DeFi as its next venture.

