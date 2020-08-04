With investment opportunities in traditional markets drying up, bitcoin futures are drawing record interest. CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news roundup!
Today's Stories:
Surging open interest in crypto derivatives suggests investors are seeking alpha in other investments, such as bitcoin, said the co-founder of an index fund provider.
Another crypto hedge fund has called it quits, the teenage Twitter hacker reportedly had millions in bitcoin and Huobi sees DeFi as its next venture.
