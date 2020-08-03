After a flash-crashy weekend, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your quick daily update.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases
Today's Bitcoin News:
Bitcoin investors look to have shrugged off Sunday’s sudden $1,400 price crash.
Crypto traders didn’t have to be choosy to make money in July, when every digital asset in the CoinDesk 20 rose (except, of course, for the stablecoins).
