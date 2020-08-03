After a flash-crashy weekend, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your quick daily update.

Today's Bitcoin News:

Bitcoin Investors Unshaken By Sunday’s Flash Crash, Data Suggests

Bitcoin investors look to have shrugged off Sunday’s sudden $1,400 price crash.

First Mover: July Was a Runaway Month for Crypto Returns

Crypto traders didn’t have to be choosy to make money in July, when every digital asset in the CoinDesk 20 rose (except, of course, for the stablecoins).

