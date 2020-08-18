With bitcoin’s exchange reserves at a 20-month low and its hashrate getting soaked in Sichuan, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

The amount of bitcoin held on crypto exchanges is down to a 21-month low, a sign investors are feeling bullish.

It’s been a busy time with bitcoin rising to a new key level, Warren Buffett buying a gold miner and ethereum classic’s possible delisting.

Major Chinese bitcoin mining pools are each seeing daily hashrate drops of between 10% and 20% following continuous rainstorms in Sichuan.

Binance’s charity arm is donating $20,000 to the victims of an explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital earlier this month.