With bitcoin’s exchange reserves at a 20-month low and its hashrate getting soaked in Sichuan, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today's stories:
The amount of bitcoin held on crypto exchanges is down to a 21-month low, a sign investors are feeling bullish.
It’s been a busy time with bitcoin rising to a new key level, Warren Buffett buying a gold miner and ethereum classic’s possible delisting.
Major Chinese bitcoin mining pools are each seeing daily hashrate drops of between 10% and 20% following continuous rainstorms in Sichuan.
Binance’s charity arm is donating $20,000 to the victims of an explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital earlier this month.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.