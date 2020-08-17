With bitcoin’s hashrate reaching record highs and litecoin hoping to Mimblewimble its way into new users’ wallets, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's stories:

Litecoin Gets Bullish Speculation, at Last, as Upgrade Approaches 

“The upcoming privacy upgrade would leave litecoin valuations around all time highs,” one industry analyst said.

Bitcoin Price Holds Below $12K Even as Hashrate Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin’s hashrate has soared to record highs, some analysts say it might kick the price out of its rut.

Crypto Long & Short: The Surprisingly Sunny Outlook for Crypto Hedge Funds

Bitcoin returns are beating crypto hedge funds, but other recent developments point to more favorable tailwinds for those funds in the long term.

Ex-Prudential Securities CEO Calls Bitcoin a ‘Safe Haven’

George Ball, who claimed to be a Bitcoin and blockchain opponent, said bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are “very attractive” both in the long term and short term.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.