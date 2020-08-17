With bitcoin’s hashrate reaching record highs and litecoin hoping to Mimblewimble its way into new users’ wallets, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

“The upcoming privacy upgrade would leave litecoin valuations around all time highs,” one industry analyst said.

Bitcoin’s hashrate has soared to record highs, some analysts say it might kick the price out of its rut.

Bitcoin returns are beating crypto hedge funds, but other recent developments point to more favorable tailwinds for those funds in the long term.

George Ball, who claimed to be a Bitcoin and blockchain opponent, said bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are “very attractive” both in the long term and short term.