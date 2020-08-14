With traditional finance and crypto traders both enjoying market madness, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's stories:


CME Rises in Bitcoin Futures Rankings as Institutional Interest Grows

Institutional exchange CME has become the third-largest bitcoin futures exchange by number of open contracts. 

As Wall Street Goes Topsy-Turvy, Crypto Traders Are Bullish as Ever

Crypto traders are enjoying their own version of the market’s madness, from bitcoin’s bull run to the collapse of YAM to Dave Portnoy.

Singapore’s Central Bank Backs New Code of Practice for Crypto Companies  

The guidance is aimed at assisting regulatory compliance and enhance crypto industry conduct under the city-state’s payment laws.

Belarus Is Back Online, With Lessons About Censorship Resistance 

What do you do if your country unplugs the internet? Satellite and mesh networks are possible future solutions, but they have technical and political limitations.

China to Launch Major Expansion of Digital Currency Trials 

China is said to be planning additional testing of its digital yuan across a number of developed regions including Hong Kong.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.