With traditional finance and crypto traders both enjoying market madness, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's stories:

Institutional exchange CME has become the third-largest bitcoin futures exchange by number of open contracts.

Crypto traders are enjoying their own version of the market’s madness, from bitcoin’s bull run to the collapse of YAM to Dave Portnoy.

The guidance is aimed at assisting regulatory compliance and enhance crypto industry conduct under the city-state’s payment laws.

What do you do if your country unplugs the internet? Satellite and mesh networks are possible future solutions, but they have technical and political limitations.

China is said to be planning additional testing of its digital yuan across a number of developed regions including Hong Kong.