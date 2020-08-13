With the price of BTC bouncing and ETH miners on the rise, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin has shrugged off a drop to $11,300 for the third day running, possibly buoyed by gold’s recovery on Wednesday.

The surge in profitability comes after rises in transaction fees and prices of the ether cryptocurrency.

Coinbase will allow U.S. retail customers to borrow fiat loans against as much as 30% of their bitcoin holdings starting in the fall.

YAM’s market cap fell to zero just minutes after the co-founder pronounced the yield farming project dead. A rescue plan is now in the cards.