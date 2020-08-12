With bitcoin prices sitting around $12K and Russia developing “Transparent Blockchain” AI, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories

So-called stablecoins like tether and USDC are $1 tokens in theory, but a complex arbitrage transaction seems to have netted one trader an 89% profit in just minutes.

Some option traders are now betting ether will rise to $1,000 by year’s end.

The Linux Foundation hopes open-source apps will play a key role in tracing exposure to diseases like COVID-19 while being fully transparent.

Russia’s anti-money laundering agency Rosfinmonitoring has already built a prototype blockchain analytics tool, according to a report.