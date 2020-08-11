With bitcoin increasingly acting like gold and one company betting a quarter of a billion dollars on BTC, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin is increasingly taking cues from gold, a tried-and-tested store of value asset.

Digital gold is now the “principal holding” of MicroStrategy’s revamped treasury reserve strategy.

Internet is down in Belarus as people are protesting the results of the nation’s presidential election.

An agency attached to the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it expects blockchain will play an important role in the sector’s supply chains.